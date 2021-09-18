Events on the Sandpoint calendar

(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandpoint:

Mended Hearts Support Group Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 520 N 3rd Ave, Sandpoint, ID

Bonner General Health offers a support group for cardiac patients called Mended Hearts. It is a national and community-based non-profit organization that offers education and support to cardiac...

NAMI Far North-Tickets and Tacos-Dear Evan Hansen Ponderay, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay, ID 83852

Free movie and tacos courtesy of NAMI Far North on Sunday October 17, 2021 2:00pm

Coffee With Vets Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 509 N Fifth Ave, Sandpoint, ID

Come have some delicious coffee and listen to the stories of a local WWII veteran. He has a lot share and it would be great for all generations to hear from these American heroes. Thursday, Sept...

Farmers Market at Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Farmin Park, Sandpoint, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMWednesdays, 3PM - 5:30PM Location:Joel's Mexican Restaurant, 229 Church Street

Ekam Circle: Elizabeth Scherwenka-Jim Flocchini Sandpoint ID Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Global Phenomenon | Transforming Consciousness | Awakening Humanity Ekam Circles are gatherings to ignite and support humanity’s transformation into the field of higher consciousness. Ekam Circles...