Sturgeon Bay calendar: Events coming up

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are coming to Sturgeon Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgeon Bay:

Modern Day Drifters Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Playing classic rock and country for the Stock Horse of WI Barn Dance.

Sevastopol Invitational Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5905 Dunn Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Sevastopol Invitational, hosted by Sevastopol in Sturgeon Bay WI. Starting Thursday, September 30th.

Pokémon Together Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 23 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

An opportunity for young players to get together and play. For ages 14 and younger and their parents.

WRiTERS NiGHT Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 59 N 2nd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Songsters, jokesters and poets unite at this open mic for original work. Spectators and performers are welcome. No cover.

Cider & Sweaters- Celebrate Fall at The ADRC! Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sweater weather is coming! Celebrate the onset of Autumn with a cozy sweater, a leisurely walk and some camaraderie- all while enjoying a delicious cup of hot apple cider on the patio of the ADRC...