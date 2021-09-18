CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay calendar: Events coming up

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 6 days ago

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Live events are coming to Sturgeon Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgeon Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1moT_0c0KFDjw00

Modern Day Drifters

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Playing classic rock and country for the Stock Horse of WI Barn Dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3I1I_0c0KFDjw00

Sevastopol Invitational

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5905 Dunn Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Sevastopol Invitational, hosted by Sevastopol in Sturgeon Bay WI. Starting Thursday, September 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pxHq_0c0KFDjw00

Pokémon Together

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 23 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

An opportunity for young players to get together and play. For ages 14 and younger and their parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Invxu_0c0KFDjw00

WRiTERS NiGHT

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 59 N 2nd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Songsters, jokesters and poets unite at this open mic for original work. Spectators and performers are welcome. No cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KLXk_0c0KFDjw00

Cider & Sweaters- Celebrate Fall at The ADRC!

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 916 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sweater weather is coming! Celebrate the onset of Autumn with a cozy sweater, a leisurely walk and some camaraderie- all while enjoying a delicious cup of hot apple cider on the patio of the ADRC...

