Natalia Grossman Dominates World Championships Semifinal Round

By Gym Climber
gymclimber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Natalia Grossman dominated the Bouldering World Championships semifinal round, moving on to finals in first position. US Olympian Brooke Raboutou qualified in fifth. Find all the finalists below. Stay tuned for finals results and a recap.

