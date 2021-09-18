Natalia Grossman Dominates World Championships Semifinal Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– A big week for Razorbacks Alex Reco and Nico Rousset got even bigger Friday, as the all-French doubles duo took down the top-seeded pairing of the ITF World Tour 15k in Fayetteville. Reco and Rousset defeated Toby Kodat and Mark Whitehouse, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. It was a victory with high implications, as Whitehouse is a former top-500 doubles player on the ATP Tour, while Kodat reached a career-high ATP doubles ranking of 366 in October 2020. The trip to the finals already guarantees Reco and Rousset six ATP points in doubles, and they could earn 12 with a win in the championship. Reco earned 12 points in singles in France when he made it to the Plaisir final last week.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO