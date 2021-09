COLUMBIA, Mo. – Connor Bazelak didn’t plan to watch the entire second half from the sideline Saturday, but the Missouri quarterback didn’t mind a half-day’s work. By halftime at Memorial Stadium, the only suspense was how long Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz would keep his two offensive stalwarts in the game against overmatched Southeast Missouri. By then, Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie had taken turns dismantling SEMO on the way to a comfortable 59-28 victory. Badie’s third touchdown of the first half staked the Tigers to a 38-0 lead — and secured some early rest for the two pillars of Drinkwitz’s offense.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO