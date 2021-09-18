Artesia calendar: Events coming up

(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Artesia:

Library -- Kitch Lit Book Discussion Group Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Our fabulous book discussion group meets on the last Thursday of the month to work on crafts and discuss the monthly food related book selection. Books are available at the library. This month we...

Artesia High School Class of 2011 Celebrates Ten Years Artesia, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

Address: 2707 South 1st Street, Artesia, NM 88210

Join the AHS Class of 2011 to celebrate our 10 year reunion!

Termpro.com Car Stereo Competition Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Car Stereo Competition: September 25 2021, Carlsbad Beach Beatdown, Carlsbad NM USA - Formats Offered: Outlaw SPL, Street Beat, Port Wars, Bass Battles, Sound Quality

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 400 Riverwalk Drive, Carlsbad, NM

Keep Carlsbad Beautiful/Riverblitz is excited to be partnering with the Upper Pecos Watershed Association & several entities from Pecos, NM to Pecos, TX to come out and clean up our waterways and...

People’s Choice Green Chile Cook-Off Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 N 2nd St, Artesia, NM

Hotel Artesia Presents-People’s Choice Green Chile Cook-Off. September 18th 2021, Noon-6PM At Hotel Artesia 203 N. 2nd Street Hot Prizes! Hotel Bar opens at noon This is a FREE event. For more...