CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Artesia, NM

Artesia calendar: Events coming up

Artesia Journal
Artesia Journal
 6 days ago

(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Artesia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3II22M_0c0KEzhf00

Library -- Kitch Lit Book Discussion Group

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Our fabulous book discussion group meets on the last Thursday of the month to work on crafts and discuss the monthly food related book selection. Books are available at the library. This month we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Hhmb_0c0KEzhf00

Artesia High School Class of 2011 Celebrates Ten Years

Artesia, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

Address: 2707 South 1st Street, Artesia, NM 88210

Join the AHS Class of 2011 to celebrate our 10 year reunion!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjDeI_0c0KEzhf00

Termpro.com Car Stereo Competition

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Car Stereo Competition: September 25 2021, Carlsbad Beach Beatdown, Carlsbad NM USA - Formats Offered: Outlaw SPL, Street Beat, Port Wars, Bass Battles, Sound Quality

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbysL_0c0KEzhf00

Pecos, NM to Pecos, TX Clean-Up (Riverblitz: Round 2!)

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 400 Riverwalk Drive, Carlsbad, NM

Keep Carlsbad Beautiful/Riverblitz is excited to be partnering with the Upper Pecos Watershed Association & several entities from Pecos, NM to Pecos, TX to come out and clean up our waterways and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZ6OJ_0c0KEzhf00

People’s Choice Green Chile Cook-Off

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 N 2nd St, Artesia, NM

Hotel Artesia Presents-People’s Choice Green Chile Cook-Off. September 18th 2021, Noon-6PM At Hotel Artesia 203 N. 2nd Street Hot Prizes! Hotel Bar opens at noon This is a FREE event. For more...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Artesia, NM
Government
City
Artesia, NM
City
Pecos, NM
City
Carlsbad, NM
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Artesia Journal

Artesia Journal

Artesia, NM
62
Followers
190
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Artesia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy