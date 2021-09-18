Burley events calendar

(BURLEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Burley calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burley area:

Men’s Breakfast Heyburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 322 ID-24, Heyburn, ID

All Men ages 18 and older are invited to attend this no-host breakfast.



Women’s Lunch Heyburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1360 7th St, Heyburn, ID

All ladies are welcome to join us for the bi- weekly no-host lunch @ Upper Crust. Contact Teresa Trent @ 208-312-2608 for additional information.



Cornhole Tournament Burley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 197 U.S. 30, Burley, ID 83318

Come early for lunch! Stay for dinner and dancing with the Shenanigans playing at 8pm! Best dressed team receives a $100 Boathouse gift card

Witches Night Out Dance Party Fundraiser Burley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1340 Overland Avenue, Burley, ID 83318

Get your main witches and dance like no one's watching! Raffles and drinks! Tickets go up to $20 on Oct 20th. Benefits OATS Family Center

Funeral service Rupert, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 188 ID-24, Rupert, ID

Here is Bill Cole’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Bill Cole of Declo, Idaho, born in Blackfoot, Idaho, who passed...