Okmulgee events coming up
(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are coming to Okmulgee.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Okmulgee:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 111 E 4th, Okmulgee, OK
In the Okmulgee City Hall council chambers, the following meetings will be held in sequence: City Council, Community Trust, Okmulgee Economic Development Authority, and the Okmulgee Municipal...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 1st St E, Okmulgee, OK
Join us in the Covelle Lounge for a craft session with Student Life! We'll learn how to make crafts using items you probably have around the house. Don't have something on the materials list? Just...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 1st St E, Okmulgee, OK
Over the last several years, we've partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host some very successful blood drives. On Wednesday, September 29 from 9am - 3pm in Covelle Hall, we're doing it...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
This course was created to transition students from stationary live fire training into effective defensive shooting while utilizing the semi-automatic pistol. Each student will leave this course...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 420 W Trudgeon St, Henrietta, OK 74437
Come volunteer with World Vision on the Stars Go Dim tour!
