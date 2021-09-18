Okmulgee events coming up

(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are coming to Okmulgee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Okmulgee:

Okmulgee City Council/Community Trust/OEDA/OMA Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 E 4th, Okmulgee, OK

In the Okmulgee City Hall council chambers, the following meetings will be held in sequence: City Council, Community Trust, Okmulgee Economic Development Authority, and the Okmulgee Municipal...

Craft Session Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1st St E, Okmulgee, OK

Join us in the Covelle Lounge for a craft session with Student Life! We'll learn how to make crafts using items you probably have around the house. Don't have something on the materials list? Just...

Blood Drive with OBI Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 1st St E, Okmulgee, OK

Over the last several years, we've partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host some very successful blood drives. On Wednesday, September 29 from 9am - 3pm in Covelle Hall, we're doing it...

Close Quarters Pistol Operator Beggs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

This course was created to transition students from stationary live fire training into effective defensive shooting while utilizing the semi-automatic pistol. Each student will leave this course...

Stars Go Dim - World Vision Volunteer - Henrietta, OK Henryetta, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 W Trudgeon St, Henrietta, OK 74437

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Stars Go Dim tour!