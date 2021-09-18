CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

UAE to give conglomerate favourable treatment after local hiring pledge

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates will give favourable treatment to a locally-owned conglomerate after it pledged on Saturday to hire thousands of citizens, days after the government unveiled a $6.5 billion plan to get more Emiratis in private sector jobs. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum...

boisestatepublicradio.org

33 CEOs Of U.S. Companies Pledge To Hire Afghan Refugees

Some of the biggest companies in the U.S. are promising to hire and train refugees from Afghanistan. About 40,000 Afghans have arrived in the country this month alone. Amazon, Uber, UPS and Pfizer are among 33 companies that have made the pledge to find them jobs. Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Xi pledge gives coal bad bank fund more fuel

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping has promised that China will no longer build coal-fired power stations abroad read more . As the largest financier of such projects, Beijing’s announcement at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday is a significant boost to efforts to reduce carbon emissions. It should also bolster a nascent plan to set up an Asian coal bad bank fund .
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Saudi conglomerate to repay $1.9B to banks after law change

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi company that owes billions of dollars will pay banks back $1.9 billion after an agreement was reached with creditors following more than decade of efforts. The website of the Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper on Wednesday quoted business conglomerate Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers as saying that a new Saudi bankruptcy law made the restructuring possible. Under the deal, AHAB will pay lenders the $1.9 billion in settlements through a mix of cash, traded shares, real estate and proceeds from the sale of one of the company’s investments. The amount proposed is equal to about 26% of the $7.3 billion the company owes in debt claims.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US, UK welcome China end to coal funding but seek more

The United States and Britain on Wednesday welcomed China's promise to end funding for coal projects overseas, but voiced hope the world's largest emitter would also do more at home on climate change. Despite China's pledge on overseas assistance, it has kept investing at home in coal -- an issue raised on a visit earlier this month by US climate envoy John Kerry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kelo.com

Spain Q2 GDP growth revised to 1.1% q/q from 2.8%, INE says

(Reuters) – The Spanish economy grew a much slower 1.1% in the second quarter from the previous one, National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, revising the data from 2.8% announced three months ago. The INE also revised the year-on-year growth in the second quarter to 17.5% down from 19.8%.
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Advent-led funding lifts Assembly’s valuation to over $1 billion

(Reuters) – E-commerce software and data platform Assembly said on Tuesday its valuation had crossed $1 billion following a funding round led by U.S. private equity firm Advent International. The company did not specify the amount raised in the funding round, which also included investment from growth equity firm PSG,...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. In Biden's latest effort to cement US leadership in the face of a rising China, the so-called Quad agreed to move ahead on a joint plan to provide Covid-19 vaccines around Asia, launched a new climate initiative and said the four nations would begin holding annual summits. Without any explicit mention of China, the leaders of the four democracies in a joint statement said they were committed to "promoting the free, open,â¯rules-based order, rooted in â¯international law and undaunted by coercion." "We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values and territorial integrity of states," they said.
WORLD
AFP

IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank

After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday issued a statement again denying misconduct and rejecting the report. An independent investigation released last week found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
WORLD
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY

