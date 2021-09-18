Jamestown calendar: Events coming up

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Jamestown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:

Annual Jamestown Stock Car Stampede Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 19th St NW & 4th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND

The 50th Annual Jamestown Stock Car Stampede takes place on Friday, September 24th (7:00 PM Start Time) and Saturday, September 25th, 2021 (4:00 PM Start Time). This year's event is two shows for...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - J town Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), J town, ND 58405

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

"WOW" — First United Methodist Church Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 115 3rd St SE, Jamestown, ND

Farm Storytime/Local Author Event Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

You are invited to a SPECIAL STORYTIME and LOCAL AUTHOR EVENT! The Story Nook welcomes local author, Loretta Welk- Jung! Ms. Jung will be reading us her special story, Good Night Animals on the...

Jamestown United Way Kick-off Event Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

An outdoor community gathering with free food, fun music and games to celebrate our partner organizations and the start of our annual fundraising campaign. Jamestown United Way is a community...