CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marble Falls, TX

Live events coming up in Marble Falls

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 6 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Marble Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marble Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpIT0_0c0KEB0h00

LIVE @ Brass Hall

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

LIVE @ Brass Hall . Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Marble Falls., Full band!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yO2nb_0c0KEB0h00

True North Tactical Day - Shooter Dev

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 7030 E, Ranch Rd 1431, Marble Falls, TX

Simple in concept, effective in results. The detailsWhere: Copperhead Creek Shooting Club – 7030 E, Ranch Rd 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654 When: 8:00AM-10:30AM What: An opportunity to refine and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AbdM_0c0KEB0h00

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 909 3rd St, Marble Falls, TX

Volkanovski and Ortega will meet at UFC 266. Cover is $5. For Table Reservations Contact Brass Hall @ (info@brasshall.com)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcmgN_0c0KEB0h00

Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Gateway Pkwy, Marble Falls, TX

Join Joe for a Laugh and Learn Experience September 22nd, 2021 at The Elevate Church in Marble Falls, Texas. Times: TBD Throughout the year Joe speaks at churches, businesses, staff trainings and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8RXT_0c0KEB0h00

Hill Country Food Truck Festival

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals, TX 78654

Enjoy the Hill Country's best food truck cuisine and spirits all in one place! Go from truck to truck to taste their No. 1 menu item!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Marble Falls, TX
Government
City
Granite Shoals, TX
City
Marble Falls, TX
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ranch Rd 1431#Tx Simple#Gateway Pkwy#The Elevate Church#N Phillips Ranch Road#The Hill Country
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls, TX
49
Followers
238
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marble Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy