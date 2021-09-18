Columbia calendar: Coming events

(COLUMBIA, MS) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

Safari Tails Kangaroo Yoga Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 62 Talowah Road, Lumberton, MS 39455

45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages!

Graveside service Angie, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Here is Bryan Glenn Lowe’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 6, 2021, at the age of 51, Bryan Glenn Lowe (Franklinton, Louisiana...

Heart Happy Yoga Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2900 Jamestown Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Heart Happy Yoga is proud to assist in the art of healing, expressing self, and trusting the body and spirit through beginner’s yoga classes

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Recovery Awareness Walk Columbia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2979 MS-44, Columbia, MS

Awareness Walk for those struggling with addiction, depression, anxiety, grief, etc.. and the loved ones who's lives this has impacted in any way. Walk for those whose lives were lost, walk for...