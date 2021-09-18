CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Live events coming up in Galax

Galax Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galax:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uOXf_0c0KE4ur00

Gideon Sunday

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Join us for a Gideon Sunday. Pastor Rodney will lead worship service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDvLR_0c0KE4ur00

Common Ground Homecoming Event

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 834 Iron Ridge Rd, Galax, VA

Join us for our 17th annual homecoming event at Midway Baptist Church in Galax, VA. Free food at 4 pm and singing will start at 5 pm. Join us for a wonderful time in the Lord!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12u3oW_0c0KE4ur00

Night of Worship @ Palomino Mtn Ranch

Lowgap, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Enjoy a bbq meal prior to the singing benefiting the Palomino Mtn Ranch. Singing will be from 5-7 featuring Molded Clay, Faith Walkers 4 and Fields of Grace.

Endless Possibilities Church

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Endless Possibilities Church is on Facebook. To connect with Endless Possibilities Church, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcFfg_0c0KE4ur00

National Drink Beer Day

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 307 N Meadow St, Galax, VA

Is there a better "National Day" than this? We think not... Crack open a cold one and put it up to the sky, CBB is cheers-ing you!

Galax Bulletin

Galax, VA
