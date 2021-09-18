Scottsbluff events calendar

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scottsbluff:

Responsible Beverage Server Training (RBST) Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

RBST educates owners, managers, servers and sellers at alcohol establishments about best practices related to alcohol related incidents

Farmer's Market Saturdays, 18th St Plaza Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1801 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Farmers Market Saturdays, 18th St Plaza Hosted By 18th Street Farmers Market. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 08:00 am and happening at Scottsbluff., Saturday mornings, 8-11am from June through...

Girls Night Out The Show at Shots Grill (Scottsbluff, NE) Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 705 East Overland, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Scottsbluff ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Tiny Explorers - Slow Snails Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:45 AM

We will be working on some beautfil snails in this class and learning about shells! We will use grasping skills to glue beads and use our imagination to color and paint.

KimberBell Home Sweet Haunted Home Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1804 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Looking to raise your “spirits?” Treat yourself to Home Sweet Haunted Home! At Kimberbell’s two-day machine embroidery event, you’ll create five bewitching projects with other stitching...