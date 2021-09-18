CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff events calendar

Scottsbluff News Alert
Scottsbluff News Alert
 6 days ago

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scottsbluff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z87Ny_0c0KE32800

Responsible Beverage Server Training (RBST)

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

RBST educates owners, managers, servers and sellers at alcohol establishments about best practices related to alcohol related incidents

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSpyX_0c0KE32800

Farmer's Market Saturdays, 18th St Plaza

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1801 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Farmers Market Saturdays, 18th St Plaza Hosted By 18th Street Farmers Market. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 08:00 am and happening at Scottsbluff., Saturday mornings, 8-11am from June through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Pl8b_0c0KE32800

Girls Night Out The Show at Shots Grill (Scottsbluff, NE)

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 705 East Overland, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Scottsbluff ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQ8IJ_0c0KE32800

Tiny Explorers - Slow Snails

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:45 AM

We will be working on some beautfil snails in this class and learning about shells! We will use grasping skills to glue beads and use our imagination to color and paint.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBO8Q_0c0KE32800

KimberBell Home Sweet Haunted Home

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1804 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Looking to raise your “spirits?” Treat yourself to Home Sweet Haunted Home! At Kimberbell’s two-day machine embroidery event, you’ll create five bewitching projects with other stitching...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Star-Herald

Downtown Scottsbluff Association, others plan Halloween, Christmas events

Nearly a dozen business owners met with Scottsbluff’s economic development director, Starr Lehl, on Thursday to plot out the next few months’ worth of events downtown. Lehl said it was more than the usual amount of attendees for previous Downtown Scottsbluff Association meetings, probably because of the importance of the agenda.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff, NE
72
Followers
222
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy