Kittanning, PA

Kittanning calendar: Events coming up

Kittanning Digest
 6 days ago

(KITTANNING, PA) Live events are lining up on the Kittanning calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kittanning area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ACGN_0c0KE1Gg00

TAG Recovery Walk 2021

Kittanning, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: South Water Street, Kittanning, PA 16201

Celebrate National Drug and Alcohol Recovery Month with The Advocacy Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPm6k_0c0KE1Gg00

MONTHLY MEETING

Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

“CHANGE OF LOCATION“: OUR MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, WELLNESS & HEALTH EDUCATION PAVILION AT THE INTERSECTION OF GLADE DR. & NOLTE DR. DIAGONALLY ACROSS FROM...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbQrE_0c0KE1Gg00

Pony Farm Gun Show

Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 592 Pony Farm Rd, Kittanning, PA

Pony Farm Gun Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Pennsylvania gun show locations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNI0x_0c0KE1Gg00

Student Teen Ministry

Ford City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2230 Center Ave, Ford City, PA

Student Teen Ministry Teens, come hangout for an evening of fun! We look forward to seeing you! (If you have never attended before, please contact Pastor Tim as our weekly schedule currently...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwCD5_0c0KE1Gg00

PURSE BASH

Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 102 Water Tower Rd Fork, Kittanning, PA

Ladies Auxiliary is hosting A PURSE BASH Sunday September 19, 2021 @ 12:30pm Doors open @ 11:30am Cost is $20.00 per ticket. Please call 724-664-7883 for all inquiries.

Kittanning, PA
With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

