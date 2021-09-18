Live events Atmore — what’s coming up

(ATMORE, AL) Atmore has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atmore area:

U-Pick Perdido, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 22100 Co Rd 47, Perdido, AL

U-pick Muscadine Grapes Taste the muscadine juice and Buy Juice or Jelly at Perdido Vineyards 22100 County Road 47 Perdido, AL 36562 Check-in and out at the tent in the vineyard. Cash only for...

Moving Sale Bay Minette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The public sale will take place on: FRIDAY, September 17: 30% DISCOUNT SATURDAY, September 18: 50% DISCOUNT SUNDAY, September 19: TO BE ANNOUNCED Private showings and sales available by request...

9-11-01 Memorial Run Flomaton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us for the 9-11-01 Memorial Run to raise money for a great cause! All proceeds from the race will benefit the newly formed Flomaton High School PTO and help us to support teachers and staff...

16th Annual J.D. Mac XC Invitational Jay, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5259 Booker Ln, Jay, FL

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 16th Annual J.D. Mac XC Invitational, hosted by Jay HS in Jay FL. Starting Saturday, September 25th.

Football Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1835 Douglas Ave, Brewton, AL

The T.R. Miller (Brewton, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. UMS-Wright Prep (Mobile, AL) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.