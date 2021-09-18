CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Live events Atmore — what’s coming up

Atmore News Alert
Atmore News Alert
 6 days ago

(ATMORE, AL) Atmore has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atmore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2ELR_0c0KE0Nx00

U-Pick

Perdido, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 22100 Co Rd 47, Perdido, AL

U-pick Muscadine Grapes Taste the muscadine juice and Buy Juice or Jelly at Perdido Vineyards 22100 County Road 47 Perdido, AL 36562 Check-in and out at the tent in the vineyard. Cash only for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSxLm_0c0KE0Nx00

Moving Sale

Bay Minette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The public sale will take place on: FRIDAY, September 17: 30% DISCOUNT SATURDAY, September 18: 50% DISCOUNT SUNDAY, September 19: TO BE ANNOUNCED Private showings and sales available by request...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQkNr_0c0KE0Nx00

9-11-01 Memorial Run

Flomaton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us for the 9-11-01 Memorial Run to raise money for a great cause! All proceeds from the race will benefit the newly formed Flomaton High School PTO and help us to support teachers and staff...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjIcd_0c0KE0Nx00

16th Annual J.D. Mac XC Invitational

Jay, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5259 Booker Ln, Jay, FL

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 16th Annual J.D. Mac XC Invitational, hosted by Jay HS in Jay FL. Starting Saturday, September 25th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAC4T_0c0KE0Nx00

Football

Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1835 Douglas Ave, Brewton, AL

The T.R. Miller (Brewton, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. UMS-Wright Prep (Mobile, AL) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

