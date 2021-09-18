Live events coming up in Kapaa

(KAPAA, HI) Kapaa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kapaa:

PAULA FUGA Kaua'i Album Release Concert Kilauea, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 5-2723 Kuhio Hwy, Kilauea, HI 96754

Paula Fuga performs live on Kaua'i in celebration of her long awaited album, Rain on Sunday.

Yoga on the Farm Kapaa, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5411 Kaapuni Road, Kapaʻa, HI 96746

Voting with your dollars by practicing yoga at Kauai's only farm animal sanctuary <3

Jesus Reigns Celebration Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4337 Rice St, Lihue, HI

Jesus Reigns Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with Jesus Reigns Celebration, join Facebook today.

Ohana Group - Lihue Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Lihue Ohana group meets on Tuesday afternoons and is hosted by the Miyamotos. Please contact the organizer for directions.

Trivia Night Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Address: 4303 Rice St, Lihue, HI

You know what it is! Whether you’re a trivia head or you’re just looking for something fun for your group of friends, you’re going to love trivia night at Rob’s. Come see how you do against some...