CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, ND

Live events coming up in Williston

Williston Times
Williston Times
 6 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Williston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Homfd_0c0KDyr900

Fall Frame

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3515 W Front St, Williston, ND

Let's "frame it for Fall". In this workshop register you and a friend for this fun and unique Fall Frame. The base for this project will be an 18" x 10" chalkboard. We'll add some dried floral to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuW9s_0c0KDyr900

BodyTite Pro Event- Surgical Results without the Surgery!

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 1415 West Dakota Parkway, #Ste 3B, Williston, ND 58801

Join us on November 4th at 5:30pm for our BodyTite Pro body contouring event and take advantage of event-only pricing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMSnF_0c0KDyr900

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willston, ND 58801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353RPa_0c0KDyr900

Williams County Highway to host 2021 County Road Day

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5218 141st Ave NW, Williston, ND

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 2, 2021 For more information, contact: Lindsey Harriman Williams County Communications Department Phone: 701-577-4557 (office) lindseyh@co.williams.nd.us Williams...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DalPd_0c0KDyr900

Williston Downtowners Farmers Market

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hour: July 10 - October 16, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Corner of Main Street and 2nd Ave East

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williston, ND
Government
City
Williston, ND
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Thu Nov 11#Nd 58801
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Williston Times

Williston Times

Williston, ND
63
Followers
253
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy