Live events coming up in Williston

(WILLISTON, ND) Williston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williston:

Fall Frame Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3515 W Front St, Williston, ND

Let's "frame it for Fall". In this workshop register you and a friend for this fun and unique Fall Frame. The base for this project will be an 18" x 10" chalkboard. We'll add some dried floral to...

BodyTite Pro Event- Surgical Results without the Surgery! Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 1415 West Dakota Parkway, #Ste 3B, Williston, ND 58801

Join us on November 4th at 5:30pm for our BodyTite Pro body contouring event and take advantage of event-only pricing!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willston, ND 58801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Williams County Highway to host 2021 County Road Day Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5218 141st Ave NW, Williston, ND

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 2, 2021 For more information, contact: Lindsey Harriman Williams County Communications Department Phone: 701-577-4557 (office) lindseyh@co.williams.nd.us Williams...

Williston Downtowners Farmers Market Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hour: July 10 - October 16, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Corner of Main Street and 2nd Ave East