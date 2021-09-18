Mitchell events coming up

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mitchell:

Parkinson's Support Group

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 525 Foster St, Mitchell, SD

Support group meets the third Monday of the month. Location: Avera Queen of Peace Conference Room 1 Contact:Pat Sudbeck at 605-995-2462 with questions.

Annual Outkasts Car Show

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

Registration - 9am-11:30am: Coborn's Front Lot Parade - 11:45am Line Up at Coborn's, Parade on Main St. Show 'N Shine on Main Street - 12pm-4pm Awards and Prizes - 3:30pm Free Cruise on Main...

Holiday Arts Fall Craft Show

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 112 E 5th Ave, Mitchell, SD

Only handcrafted items for this show. Email or message Holiday Arts facebook page for registration details.

JVCC 2019 Dances

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 W 1st Ave, Mitchell, SD

JVCC Dance – Dances held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month from 7-10 pm – Doors open at 6 pm - Only $6 which includes dessert, popcorn & coffee. Non-members welcome. All ages welcome. In case of...

Fall Mitchell Moose Lodge Vendor Fair

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 516 W 15th Ave, Mitchell, SD

Fall Mitchell Moose Lodge Vendor Fair Many great vendors and crafters to do all your shopping with!