Live events on the horizon in Farmville

(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Farmville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Farmville area:

1 Year Anniversary Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Thanks to YOU we are celebrating our first year in Farmville! To show our appreciation, we will have LOTS of SALES, door prizes and a one night stay GIVEAWAY to the Cottages at Fine Creek along...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Farmville Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Farmville, VA 23909

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Community Breakfast Rice, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 202 Pisgah Church Rd, Rice, VA

Community Breakfast will start up in Sept!!!! Please come and enjoy the food and fellowship. Guest speaker will be Rev. Jim Price.

Stained Glass Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 217 N Main St, Farmville, VA

In these one-day classes, students use a soldering iron and copper foil tape to assemble stained-glass pieces. The prices are precut before class. Ages 16 to adult—all experience levels are...

The Feature Attraction Band Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 127 North St, Farmville, VA

NSPC presents The Feature Attraction Band performing your favorite Beach, Blues, Motown and Southern Soul. For more information please call: (434)-392-9444 and visit their Facebook page: North...