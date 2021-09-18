CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls calendar: Coming events

Fergus Falls Daily
Fergus Falls Daily
 6 days ago

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Live events are coming to Fergus Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fergus Falls:

Food Waste & Composting 101

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Learn about preventing food waste and using backyard composting to shrink your garbage! From picking a bin, knowing what to compost, best practices, and using finished compost, this workshop will...

PAVLO: Outdoor Summer Concert

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1599 N Union Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Sunday, September 26, 2021 6pm Kirkbride Park - Bring Your Own Chair For being all instrumental, Pavlo's Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20 year career, Pavlo, the...

Evening Storytime

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Add to my Calendar Outlook/iCalendar Google Calendar Yahoo Calendar Session 1: September 23, 2021 - December 9, 2021* (Thursdays) *No storytime on Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) & Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving...

Fergus Brewing 2 Year Anniversary Party

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1683 Ottertail Dr, Fergus Falls, MN

Happy Birthday to us! Come help us celebrate 2 WHOLE YEARS of fun & beers! We’ll be releasing our Oktoberfest lager, Harvest Ale (a wet-hopped pale ale), and a few secret barrel-aged beers...

Rock Steady Boxing Class - Thursdays

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 712 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls, MN

Rock Steady Boxing Fergus Falls officially opened in April, 2018 and currently offers four different class times to choose from - Monday @ 1:00 - 2:30pm, Tuesday @ 9:30 - 10:15am, Wednesday from...

