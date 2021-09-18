CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, PA

Warren calendar: Events coming up

Warren Today
Warren Today
 6 days ago

(WARREN, PA) Warren is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryoDR_0c0KDuKF00

Evening Group Paddle

Russell, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:27 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:38 PM

Address: 9582 US-62, Russell, PA

Come on out, bring your friends and let's go down together for a nice paddle down our Creek. We will be leaving from our dock starting at 4:30, paddling downstream and coming back to our dock...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dB2pF_0c0KDuKF00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Irvine

Irvine, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Irvine, PA 16329

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMOB5_0c0KDuKF00

Caregivers Support Group-Warren

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Caregivers Support Group-Warren has joined the fight to end Alzheimer's. Donate today and help us reach our goal.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQhYE_0c0KDuKF00

Cruella — Struthers Library Theatre

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 302 W 3rd Ave, Warren, PA

Estella is a young and clever grifter who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIeNm_0c0KDuKF00

Tales of the Eastern Woodlands

Clarendon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4790 Chapman Dam Rd, Clarendon, PA

Program will meet at Pavilion #2. Parking is available in Parking Lot #2. The program will feature traditional Iroquoian and Algonquian tales from the eastern woodlands, presented by storytellers...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, PA
City
Irvine, PA
City
Warren, PA
Warren, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irvine Pa 16329#Pa Program#Iroquoian#Algonquian
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Warren Today

Warren Today

Warren, PA
81
Followers
212
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy