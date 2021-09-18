Warren calendar: Events coming up
(WARREN, PA) Warren is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:27 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:38 PM
Address: 9582 US-62, Russell, PA
Come on out, bring your friends and let's go down together for a nice paddle down our Creek. We will be leaving from our dock starting at 4:30, paddling downstream and coming back to our dock...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Irvine, PA 16329
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Caregivers Support Group-Warren has joined the fight to end Alzheimer's. Donate today and help us reach our goal.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 302 W 3rd Ave, Warren, PA
Estella is a young and clever grifter who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 4790 Chapman Dam Rd, Clarendon, PA
Program will meet at Pavilion #2. Parking is available in Parking Lot #2. The program will feature traditional Iroquoian and Algonquian tales from the eastern woodlands, presented by storytellers...
