CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sterling, CO

Live events coming up in Sterling

Sterling Post
Sterling Post
 6 days ago

(STERLING, CO) Sterling has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sterling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sS2wz_0c0KDrg400

Haxtun Corn Festival

Haxtun, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

This annual event is by far Haxtun's biggest. It celebrates what everyone hopes is the end of a plentiful corn harvest. The day includes a parade down main street, craft fair, street games...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9QGc_0c0KDrg400

Auction : Bryan Bruns Antique Collection, (Gross House Museum"). Sidney, Nebraska NE

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Bryan Bruns Antique & Collectable Auction is one that you will want to take a good close look at ! Many knew Bryan as a collector of only the VERY BEST of what ever catagory he was collecting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bt8IX_0c0KDrg400

Logan County Farmer's Market

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: July 10 - September, 2021Wednesday's, 4:30pm - 6:30pmSaturday's 8:00am - 10:00am Location:Christ United Methodist Church Parking

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3d6w_0c0KDrg400

People's Market 2021 - Week 7

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 Clayton St, Brush, CO

Join us for the seventh week of the People's Market 2021. Bring us your homegrown produce, your crafts and creations, your home-based business and your amazing talents! We will be filling the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBBRJ_0c0KDrg400

Saturday, September 25th, 2021 Consignment Auction – 9:00am DST

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 17906 MCR 29, Brush, CO

We are accepting the following for the Saturday auction: Tools, Shop Equipment, Lawn & Garden Equipment, ATV's, Golf Carts, Shop Related Miscellaneous, Automotive Parts & Much More.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haxtun, CO
City
Brush, CO
Sterling, CO
Government
Brush, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Sterling, CO
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Antique#Stand Up Comedy#2021wednesday#Brush Co Join#The People S Market 2021#Atv#Golf Carts
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sterling Post

Sterling Post

Sterling, CO
30
Followers
232
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy