Live events coming up in Sterling

(STERLING, CO) Sterling has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sterling:

Haxtun Corn Festival Haxtun, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

This annual event is by far Haxtun's biggest. It celebrates what everyone hopes is the end of a plentiful corn harvest. The day includes a parade down main street, craft fair, street games...

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Bryan Bruns Antique & Collectable Auction is one that you will want to take a good close look at ! Many knew Bryan as a collector of only the VERY BEST of what ever catagory he was collecting...

Logan County Farmer's Market Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: July 10 - September, 2021Wednesday's, 4:30pm - 6:30pmSaturday's 8:00am - 10:00am Location:Christ United Methodist Church Parking

People's Market 2021 - Week 7 Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 Clayton St, Brush, CO

Join us for the seventh week of the People's Market 2021. Bring us your homegrown produce, your crafts and creations, your home-based business and your amazing talents! We will be filling the...

Saturday, September 25th, 2021 Consignment Auction – 9:00am DST Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 17906 MCR 29, Brush, CO

We are accepting the following for the Saturday auction: Tools, Shop Equipment, Lawn & Garden Equipment, ATV's, Golf Carts, Shop Related Miscellaneous, Automotive Parts & Much More.