Manchester calendar: Events coming up

(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

Tyler Smith & The StillRunners @ The World Chicken Festival London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 575 Hal Rogers Pkwy, London, KY

Tyler Smith and the crew will be playing the Sanders stage of The World Chicken Festival!

Water Baptism London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 911 TLC Ln, London, KY

We invite you to join us for a special Baptism Service on Sunday, Sept 19th at 10:30AM. • • If you or someone you know would like to be baptized, please register online at...

Cruzin’ in the Park – Manchester Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 239 Memorial Dr, Manchester, KY

Presented by Clay County Cruisers 1PM Sundays at Rawlings Stinson Park in Manchester KY Family Fun for All. No Entry Fee Open to All Makes and Models. There will be Door Prizes, Oldies Music and...

Sunny Sweeney ( Full Band ) at Ponderosa Pines Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 242 New Truckers RD, Manchester, KY 40962

Join us as we welcome Sunny Sweeney to the Ponderosa Pines stage!

Youth Power Mission 2021 Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2425 Hwy 638, Manchester, KY 40962

The Youth POWER Mission is a combination of youth rally and mission trip to Manchester, Kentucky which is located in Appalachia.