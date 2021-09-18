CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, KY

Manchester calendar: Events coming up

Manchester Today
Manchester Today
 6 days ago

(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmBQc_0c0KDoH700

Tyler Smith & The StillRunners @ The World Chicken Festival

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 575 Hal Rogers Pkwy, London, KY

Tyler Smith and the crew will be playing the Sanders stage of The World Chicken Festival!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgIAt_0c0KDoH700

Water Baptism

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 911 TLC Ln, London, KY

We invite you to join us for a special Baptism Service on Sunday, Sept 19th at 10:30AM. • • If you or someone you know would like to be baptized, please register online at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktOtW_0c0KDoH700

Cruzin’ in the Park – Manchester

Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 239 Memorial Dr, Manchester, KY

Presented by Clay County Cruisers 1PM Sundays at Rawlings Stinson Park in Manchester KY Family Fun for All. No Entry Fee Open to All Makes and Models. There will be Door Prizes, Oldies Music and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMCl3_0c0KDoH700

Sunny Sweeney ( Full Band ) at Ponderosa Pines

Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 242 New Truckers RD, Manchester, KY 40962

Join us as we welcome Sunny Sweeney to the Ponderosa Pines stage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3hXv_0c0KDoH700

Youth Power Mission 2021

Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2425 Hwy 638, Manchester, KY 40962

The Youth POWER Mission is a combination of youth rally and mission trip to Manchester, Kentucky which is located in Appalachia.

With Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

