Riverton events coming up

(RIVERTON, WY) Riverton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riverton:

F0522- ESS: Exercising Leadership Through Difficult Conversations Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course to provide knowledge and skills to fire officers for having difficult conversations to exercise leadership.

F0523- Executive Skill Series: Exercising Leadership Ethically Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Provides students with the ability to recognize ethical dilemmas in the context of their environments and their resolution.

Fixed Wing Parking Tender/Ramp Manager Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course provides an overview of the roles and responsibilities of a Fixed Wing Parking Tender (FWPT) and Ramp Manager (RAMP).

S-215 Fire Operations in the Wildland Urban Interface Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course is for personnel desiring to be qualified as Incident Commander Type 4 (ICT4), Task Force Leader (TFLD), or any Strike Team Lead