CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

Riverton events coming up

Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 6 days ago

(RIVERTON, WY) Riverton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riverton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2YjU_0c0KDh6200

F0522- ESS: Exercising Leadership Through Difficult Conversations

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course to provide knowledge and skills to fire officers for having difficult conversations to exercise leadership.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g10ca_0c0KDh6200

F0523- Executive Skill Series: Exercising Leadership Ethically

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Provides students with the ability to recognize ethical dilemmas in the context of their environments and their resolution.

Learn More

Fixed Wing Parking Tender/Ramp Manager

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course provides an overview of the roles and responsibilities of a Fixed Wing Parking Tender (FWPT) and Ramp Manager (RAMP).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPy6G_0c0KDh6200

S-215 Fire Operations in the Wildland Urban Interface

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course is for personnel desiring to be qualified as Incident Commander Type 4 (ICT4), Task Force Leader (TFLD), or any Strike Team Lead

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Riverton, WY
Government
City
Riverton, WY
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Academy Court#Tfld#Strike Team Lead
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Riverton Bulletin

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton, WY
44
Followers
239
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy