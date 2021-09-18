CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hereford, TX

Coming soon: Hereford events

Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HEREFORD, TX) Hereford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hereford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlPoB_0c0KDgDJ00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Amarillo, Amarillo, TX 79119

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY73u_0c0KDgDJ00

Speaker Adrian Alejandre

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

Join us for our Hispanic Heritage Month Speaker Series with Adrian Alejandre at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in Legends of the JBK. Adrian, a 13-year veteran of the financial services industry, is Senior Vice...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJnWH_0c0KDgDJ00

Route 66 Tour with Franklin Graham

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

This fall, Franklin Graham will share the Good News of Jesus Christ during free one-night events in eight cities along the historic Route 66. You can help make this evangelistic outreach possible...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzTE3_0c0KDgDJ00

Scrapmare Fall Retreat 2021

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:55 AM

Address: 300 16th St, Canyon, TX

Scrapmare Fall Retreat 2021 at Cole Community Center, 300 16th St, Canyon, TX 79015, Canyon, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 11:55 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhkLQ_0c0KDgDJ00

City of Canyon Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 301 16th St, Canyon, TX

Any contractor that plans to excavate in any City of Canyon Right-of-Way must obtain a permit

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Hereford, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin Graham
Person
Jesus Christ
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hereford Dispatch

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford, TX
22
Followers
225
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy