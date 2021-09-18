Coming soon: Hereford events

(HEREFORD, TX) Hereford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hereford:

Yoga with Coach Pegah Amarillo, TX

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Amarillo, Amarillo, TX 79119

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Speaker Adrian Alejandre Canyon, TX

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

Join us for our Hispanic Heritage Month Speaker Series with Adrian Alejandre at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in Legends of the JBK. Adrian, a 13-year veteran of the financial services industry, is Senior Vice...

Route 66 Tour with Franklin Graham Canyon, TX

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

This fall, Franklin Graham will share the Good News of Jesus Christ during free one-night events in eight cities along the historic Route 66. You can help make this evangelistic outreach possible...

Scrapmare Fall Retreat 2021 Canyon, TX

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:55 AM

Address: 300 16th St, Canyon, TX

Scrapmare Fall Retreat 2021 at Cole Community Center, 300 16th St, Canyon, TX 79015, Canyon, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 11:55 am

City of Canyon Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Canyon, TX

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 301 16th St, Canyon, TX

Any contractor that plans to excavate in any City of Canyon Right-of-Way must obtain a permit