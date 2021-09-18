Live events coming up in Sault Sainte Marie

(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Sault Sainte Marie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sault Sainte Marie area:

De Tour Village Farmers Market De Tour Village, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September, 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 1PM Location:178 South Ontario Street

Cranberry Picking at Vermilion Point Paradise, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: N Vermillion Rd, Paradise, MI

Early fall is a beautiful time to visit Vermilion. With luck, there will be blue skies, warm water, peak fall color, and no bugs. Tom Allan, who lived at Vermilion Point for eight years, will lead...

2021 Hike Between da Falls Paradise, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 39956 M-123, Paradise, MI

Celebrate Michigan Trails Week and also North Country National Scenic Trail Day by hiking the most popular trail in the park. The River Trail (NCT) parallels the Tahquamenon River between the...

Join Scouting Info Meeting with Pack 3140 at Les Cheneaux Community Library Cedarville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 75 E Hodeck St, Cedarville, MI

Cub Scouts have the time of their lives making new friends and learning new things in an environment designed to help them succeed. From building a Pinewood Derby® car to learning how to roast the...