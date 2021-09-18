CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Live events coming up in Sault Sainte Marie

Sault Ste. Marie Daily
Sault Ste. Marie Daily
 6 days ago

(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Sault Sainte Marie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sault Sainte Marie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORD5i_0c0KDfKa00

De Tour Village Farmers Market

De Tour Village, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September, 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 1PM Location:178 South Ontario Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxnUH_0c0KDfKa00

Cranberry Picking at Vermilion Point

Paradise, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: N Vermillion Rd, Paradise, MI

Early fall is a beautiful time to visit Vermilion. With luck, there will be blue skies, warm water, peak fall color, and no bugs. Tom Allan, who lived at Vermilion Point for eight years, will lead...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48r6VO_0c0KDfKa00

2021 Hike Between da Falls

Paradise, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 39956 M-123, Paradise, MI

Celebrate Michigan Trails Week and also North Country National Scenic Trail Day by hiking the most popular trail in the park. The River Trail (NCT) parallels the Tahquamenon River between the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miToi_0c0KDfKa00

Join Scouting Info Meeting with Pack 3140 at Les Cheneaux Community Library

Cedarville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 75 E Hodeck St, Cedarville, MI

Cub Scouts have the time of their lives making new friends and learning new things in an environment designed to help them succeed. From building a Pinewood Derby® car to learning how to roast the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Government
City
Cedarville, MI
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Paradise, MI
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vermilion Point#Mi Cub Scouts
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sault Ste. Marie Daily

Sault Ste. Marie Daily

Sault Ste. Marie, MI
15
Followers
96
Post
124
Views
ABOUT

With Sault Ste. Marie Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy