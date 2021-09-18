Safford calendar: Coming events

(SAFFORD, AZ) Live events are coming to Safford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Safford:

Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund-Raiser Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 615 N Stadium Ave, Thatcher, AZ

Help raise funds for local scholarships to Eastern Arizona College. The 3 p.m. event is $15 per person and features light snacks along with performances by Mariachi Aguilas De Las Cruces and...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Community Yard Sale and Vendor Event Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 3481 W 8th St, Thatcher, AZ

A community-wide yard sale and vendor event open to everyone in the Gila Valley. Comments

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Contact:Kathleen Ruiz, Program/Director928-830-2164 Location:The River Community Church Click here for Registration

Southern Galiuro Erosion Control Structures Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 2501 E. Harris Ranch Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643

Join SIA as we install rock structures on a formerly over-grazed property in the Galiuro mountains.