Safford, AZ

Safford calendar: Coming events

Safford Voice
Safford Voice
 6 days ago

(SAFFORD, AZ) Live events are coming to Safford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Safford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slMpc_0c0KDdZ800

Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund-Raiser

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 615 N Stadium Ave, Thatcher, AZ

Help raise funds for local scholarships to Eastern Arizona College. The 3 p.m. event is $15 per person and features light snacks along with performances by Mariachi Aguilas De Las Cruces and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoRHX_0c0KDdZ800

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ut1DQ_0c0KDdZ800

Community Yard Sale and Vendor Event

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 3481 W 8th St, Thatcher, AZ

A community-wide yard sale and vendor event open to everyone in the Gila Valley. Comments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqqqJ_0c0KDdZ800

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Contact:Kathleen Ruiz, Program/Director928-830-2164 Location:The River Community Church Click here for Registration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fJRO_0c0KDdZ800

Southern Galiuro Erosion Control Structures

Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 2501 E. Harris Ranch Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643

Join SIA as we install rock structures on a formerly over-grazed property in the Galiuro mountains.

Safford Voice

Safford Voice

Safford, AZ
ABOUT

With Safford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

