Murfreesboro, TN

Public Invited: "Immigration Law" at MTSU 3PM This Monday

wgnsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MURFREESBORO) “Immigration, Law and Local Consequences: Current Issues for Immigrants and Refugees in Rutherford County” is set for 3 :00 o'clock this Monday afternoon (9/20/2021) in Room 201 of MTSU’s Student Union (1768 MTSU Blvd.). The discussion also will be available online via Zoom. Barbara “Bobbie” Ibarra of the League of Women Voters will moderate the conversation, which is open to the public and free. Masks and appropriate distancing will be required.

www.wgnsradio.com

