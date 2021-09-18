Contra Costa Arts and Culture Commission seeks youth advisor applicants

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 15, 2021) — Contra Costa County is seeking an individual to serve on the Arts & Culture Commission in a Youth Advisor seat. The Arts & Culture Commission was established to advise the Board of Supervisors on matters related to promoting arts and culture as a vital aspect of community engagement. The Arts & Culture Commission is dedicated to advancing the arts in a way that promotes communication, education, appreciation, and collaboration throughout Contra Costa County so that we may grow creatively as a community that preserves and celebrates our diverse cultural expression.