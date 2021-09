CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting late Friday night in Caldwell. Police say officers were called out to the area of Hillcrest and Indiana at about 10:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found evidence of a shooting, but no suspects or victims were on scene. Caldwell PD says two men showed up to West Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds.