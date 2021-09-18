CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Sun Cities COVID case increase takes small percentage jump

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Department of Health Services reported the overall number of Sun Cities COVID-19 cases at 6,881 on Sept. 17. That's an increase of 2% over the last two weeks (6,736). Breaking it down by ZIP code, there were 2,672 in Sun City’s 85351 code and 2,028 in Sun City’s 85373 code, which includes areas of Peoria and Surprise. Sun City West’s 85375 ZIP code had 2,181 cases. These are cumulative case counts and do not reflect those who have recovered.

