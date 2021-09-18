CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kluber beats Indians, Gallo homers twice as Yanks win 8-0

 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber won for the first time in nearly four months, pitching six shutout innings in his first outing against the team that helped him blossom into a star, and the New York Yankees routed Cleveland 8-0 in the start of the Indians’ final series in the Bronx. Joey Gallo homered twice, and Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton hit one each for the Yankees, who tied their season high with five home runs.

MLB
MLB
MLB
MLB

