Scherzer, unbeaten with Dodgers, faces Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Scherzer is unbeaten since being traded to the Dodgers, and he’ll try to extend that streak today when he pitches at Cincinnati in a matchup with playoff implications. Scherzer is 6-0 with an 0.88 ERA in eight starts for Los Angeles, which got the three-time Cy Young Award winner and star infielder Trea Turner from Washington in late July. In 51 innings for the Dodgers, Scherzer has allowed just 29 hits and struck out 72. Overall, the 37-year-old Scherzer leads the majors with a 2.17 ERA. The Dodgers have already clinched a playoff spot and are two games behind the first-place Giants in the NL West. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds as they aim for a wild-card berth.