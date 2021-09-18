CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castillo outdoes Buehler, Reds end Dodgers' win streak at 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out 10 while outpitching Walker Buehler, Kyle Farmer doubled twice and the Cincinnati Reds snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory. The Reds have dropped their last seven series to slip to fourth in the NL wild-card standings, a half-game behind San Diego and a full game behind second-place St. Louis. The Dodgers, already assured at least a wild-card spot, began the day one game behind San Francisco in the NL West. Castillo didn’t allow a runner past second base in 6 1-3 shutout innings. He threw a season-high 111 pitches and gave up five hits and two walks.

