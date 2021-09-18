CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani to pitch Sunday for Angels

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday after his sore arm felt much better in a bullpen session. Ohtani threw about 30 pitches Friday, and the Angels decided their two-way superstar isn’t done yet on the mound as they finish out another non-playoff season. Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.36 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 21 mound starts this season for the Angels, but the AL MVP candidate felt arm fatigue Wednesday while playing catch. He had been penciled in to pitch Friday against Oakland in the opener of Los Angeles’ final homestand. He'll face the A's to close the weekend.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Mike Wright, Tony La Russa ejected after White Sox plunk Angels star Shohei Ohtani late in a blowout loss

(670 The Score) A blowout series finale between the White Sox and Angels got spiced late in the game Thursday afternoon. With his team trailing 9-3, White Sox reliever Mike Wright was ejected with two outs in the top the ninth inning after hitting Angels star Shohei Ohtani in the front leg with a 90-mph fastball. Wright had nearly hit Ohtani two pitches earlier with a fastball, and the hit by pitch caused the umpires to come together to confer, after which they tossed him.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani’s MVP candidacy takes a hit

Los Angeles Angles two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s quest for the American League MVP Award may have taken a hit Thursday. Per the Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher:. Shohei Ohtani is not pitching this weekend against the A’s. He was “penciled” in for Friday. He felt sore playing catch. They still are hoping to have him pitch again this season. Not shutting him down. To clarify, they could still shut him down, but right now they haven’t decided that. They will see how he feels over the next few days. (Manager Joe) Maddon also said they’ve considered giving him a break at the plate because of his slump. Also to be clear, Maddon said Ohtani is not scheduled to see a doctor. He believes this is just end-of-the-season fatigue, as opposed to an injury.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Citrus County Chronicle

Angels' Ohtani has sore arm, may not pitch again this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season. “If there’s any kind of lingering soreness, you may not see him pitch,” Angels manager Joe...
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

A’s sweep Angels in extras in battle between Shohei Ohtani and Frankie Montas

After a brief hiatus, the Oakland A’s bad habit of blowing leads late reared its ugly head again. Instead of folding, though, some stepped up in the clutch to help hand the A’s a 3-2 extra-inning, sweep-clinching win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium. First,...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Shohei Ohtani dealing with arm soreness, might not pitch for rest of season

Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch during the Angels’ three-game series with the Athletics, though the two-way star had been tentatively slated to start tomorrow’s series opener. Angels manager Joe Maddon told MLB.com’s Ryan Herrera and other reporters that Ohtani came away with a sore arm after a game of catch on Wednesday, so the team will keep him from pitching so his condition can be further monitored. Ohtani will continue to regularly serve as the Angels’ DH, though it is possible Ohtani may have pitched his last game of 2021.
MLB
arcamax.com

After battling arm soreness, Shohei Ohtani set to return to mound Sunday

A few hours before the Angels’ game Friday night, Shohei Ohtani’s status as a pitcher was uncertain. By the time he got through pregame activities, however, the two-way star was already scheduled for his next pitching start. Ohtani will take the mound Sunday, the Angels announced, two days after he...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#Era#Al Mvp
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Shohei Ohtani walks 4 times in Angels’ loss as Mariners avoid slugger

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the seventh and ninth innings representing the tying run as Angel Stadium came to life. Both times, Ohtani walked. The Angels never were able to push home that tying run and they lost, 6-5, to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, while Ohtani continues his frustrating walk-a-thon.
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sacramento Bee

Joey Wendle, Dietrich Enns lead Rays to 7-2 win over Tigers

Joey Wendle tripled and homered, 30-year-old Dietrich Enns won for the first time in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Saturday. “We all wanted to see this moment,” Wendle said about Enns. “He hasn't always had the best luck, but he keeps going out there and he was electric tonight. We're thrilled for him."
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy