Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Cowboys?

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2021 season. The over/under is set to 54.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 54.5 points.

Our unofficial score prediction for the game is a 31-21 win for the Bolts, with a combined total of 52 points. So if we were putting money behind our prediction, we’d bet the under.

As for game picks, analysts are leaning towards L.A. picking up their second consecutive victory.

Sunday’s game will begin at 1:25 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.