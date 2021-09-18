CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Cowboys?

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWWy9_0c0JqM0T00

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2021 season. The over/under is set to 54.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 54.5 points.

Our unofficial score prediction for the game is a 31-21 win for the Bolts, with a combined total of 52 points. So if we were putting money behind our prediction, we’d bet the under.

As for game picks, analysts are leaning towards L.A. picking up their second consecutive victory.

Sunday’s game will begin at 1:25 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Crazy Micah Parsons stat from Cowboys win vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys first-round selection Micah Parsons played defensive end for the first time since high school against the Los Angeles Chargers. Drafted as a linebacker out of Penn State, he moved positions due to a litany of injuries suffered by the Cowboys defensive line. After playing a fantastic game, Parsons...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Extremely Controversial Call In Chargers vs. Cowboys

It’s been a theme all weekend, but strange officiating has crept into the late afternoon NFL games for Week 2. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys–Los Angeles Chargers game has just been a victim of it. In the fourth quarter, the Chargers trailed 17-14 and were in the red zone, driving for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Tipico Sportsbook#Bolts#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Malik Hooker expected to make Cowboys' debut in Week 2 vs. Chargers, ready to serve as 'ballhawk' in secondary

The news heading into Week 2 isn't all bad for the Dallas Cowboys, as difficult as that might be to fathom right now. After all, they're currently enduring waves of unfortunate news headlined by the suspension of starting right tackle La'el Collins, a multi-week injury to both Michael Gallup (calf) and All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), and questions on if Randy Gregory will clear the COVID-19 protocol in time to take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. However, former first-round pick Malik Hooker might give them something to smile about.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys

The Chargers had their first practice of the week in preparation for the Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys. The first injury report of the week had a slew of players listed. Safety Nasir Adderley, tackle Bryan Bulaga, edge defender Kyler Fackrell, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., safety Derwin James and defensive lineman Justin Jones were non-participants.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers: Know thy enemy

Welcome to Week 2 of the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season. Last week, this team gave the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers a strong challenge. In the end, this team fell short for a myriad of reasons. While there is nothing tangible from the “moral victory,” there were a lot of things that could be positive takeaways from the start of the season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys Game Sunday: Cowboys vs Chargers odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

Cowboys (Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys unfortunately have started the season at 0-1. They had the privilege of opening up the new NFL season in Week 1 against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers but ultimately fell short. Despite a solid performance and a...
NFL
NJ.com

Chargers vs Washington Football Team Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our NFL football betting expert offers the Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team predictions and best betting picks for the Sunday matchup at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will look to shine again in his second season, this time under a new head coach in Brandon Staley, who is working on improving the defense. Running back Austin Ekeler has been nursing a hamstring injury in recent days.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Cowboys preparing to be without two starters vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys are proceeding to their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers under the assumption that Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory will not suit up on Sunday. “Cowboys are proceeding on assumption they will face LA Chargers Sunday without starting DEs DeMarcus Lawrence & Randy Gregory, sources said,” David Moore of Dallas Morning News said. “Lawrence hurt his foot in Wednesday’s practice & Gregory is on COVID list. Dallas was one of only 2 teams without a sack in Week 1.”
NFL
Kilgore News Herald

GUNSLINGERS! | QBs take center stage in Cowboys-Chargers

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found out less than a minute before last season’s week two game against the Kansas City Chiefs that he would take his first NFL snap. Nearly a year later, Herbert has emerged as one of the top young quarterbacks in the...
NFL
chargers

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) host their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at SoFi Stadium, in Week 2. Dallas holds a 6-5 all-time advantage over the Bolts; however, the Chargers have won their last three matchups with the Cowboys, most recently, a 22-point win on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy