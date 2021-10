It’s been a full year since Morbius was scheduled to release in theaters, and at this time there are plenty of people wondering if it’s going to live up to the hype that was brought in the first place, or if it’s going to be doomed to experience a run like Spider-Man 3. In all fairness, the pandemic did muck up the entertainment industry in a big and very decisive way, but there are those that might admit that Morbius is still one of the many comic book movies that a lot of people are feeling a bit leery of for a few reasons. One of those is that among the many villains and heroes of the Marvel universe, this character isn’t as well-known as many others and wasn’t one of those that a lot of fans were hoping to see. But given that Sony and the MCU have rolled out great movies and less than stellar ones since the whole thing started it’s fair to think that with every flop there’s bound to be a success story that will come along eventually.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO