Estina Debra Ernestine Matthews, 62, Loved her Family Fiercely

NEWPORT NEWS — Estina Debra Ernestine Matthews, age 62, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, after being ill for over 13 years. She was born on the beautiful island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to the proud parents of Simper and Dorcas Matthews. Estina Matthews graduated with her High School Diploma from Continental Academy. She relocated to the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix in 1997. She worked as a cook and cashier in the Food Industry and as a Supervisor in the Hardware/Wholesales Industry.