CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Letter: Voting local even more important this year

By to the editor
ncadvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Following the 2020 elections, former President Donald Trump tried to coerce Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State into finding him 11,780 votes, the number needed to carry the state. The recorded conversation remains part of an ongoing fraud investigation. This was the only documented evidence of attempted fraud in the last election. Before those elections, Trump also had openly encouraged his supporters to cast multiple votes. North Carolina’s attorney general was so concerned he thought it necessary to warn voters that voting twice is illegal. According to the Brennan Center for Justice in July, more than 400 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states in the 2021 legislative sessions.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

GOP-backed Arizona election audit shows Biden won by even more votes than originally reported

A Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county ended Friday without producing proof to support former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. After six months of searching for evidence of fraud, the firm hired by Republican lawmakers issued a report that experts described as riddled with errors, bias […]
ARIZONA STATE
The Post and Courier

Letters: Celebrate democracy by registering to vote

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Voting allows qualified citizens to have a say in who will represent them in local, state and federal elections. Too many Americans cannot vote because they have not registered or kept their registration information current. Voter registration is the first step. The League of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Herald Tribune

Friday's letters: Control Big Pharma, defeat DeSantis, keep on voting, more

There is little debate that Big Pharma, the industry defended in Rep. Greg Steube’s guest column Sept. 21, is a massive, hugely profitable group of drug companies that spend millions on political contributions guarding their turf (“Pelosi's drug pricing proposal would put Floridians at risk”). Was it a coincidence that...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
ncadvertiser.com

Either party can win the loyalty of Black voters moving forward. Here's how.

The recent Census Bureau report showing the White population declining for the first time in history rang alarm bells for some Republicans and caused cheers of excitement among some Democrats. The Republican rush this year to pass restrictive new voting laws indicates that the GOP fears the nation's increasing diversity will benefit its opponents in the near future. For the Democrats, demographic trends look promising. As the White share of the electorate has declined in recent decades, the party has won the popular vote in seven of the past eight presidential elections. And President Joe Biden won nearly 9 out of 10 Black votes in the November 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Important election at the state level

This November we have some important elections in Virginia. We have a choice between moving forward with a new management team or staying with some of our current elected officials and electing a former Democratic governor again for a second term. The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, under Democratic...
ELECTIONS
Herald Tribune

Sunday's letters: Ranked Choice Voting, COVID rules, pro-birth hypocrisy, more

In 2007, Sarasota voters overwhelmingly passed Ranked Choice Voting for use in City Commission races. Fourteen years later, implementation is still on hold pending certification of tabulation software by the Secretary of State, who will not consider certification due to an inaccurate reading of state law. RCV allows voters to...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Abolish filibuster for voting freedoms

Editor, Register-Mail: In 2006, 192 House Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act. Now, we can’t get a single Republican senator to come out and unequivocally support protecting the freedom to vote for the American people. That tells you everything you need to know about our hopes for passing...
GALESBURG, IL
The Post and Courier

Letters: Use election vote for climate change action

The disastrous effects of climate change can be seen almost daily on our TV screens. What we are seeing with our own eyes tells us that climate change is here, it is now, and it is likely to directly impact our lives sooner rather than later. But even more importantly,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Longview Daily News

Letter: Missing votes cost Trump the election

You would think the report from the Arizona audit showing an estimated 173,104 votes are missing or lost that far exceeded the margins of victories would be front page national news because it decertifies the results of President Biden's election. It was the result of volunteers canvassing the mail-in votes...
LONGVIEW, WA
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: 'Maximum Voting' beats 2-party stupidity

You’ve no doubt heard that “people vote with their wallet.” Well, Nevadans have officially voted with their voter registration and are demanding an end to all of the two-party political nonsense. Nevadans For Election Reform’s Doug Goodman (nevadansforelectionreform.org) reported last week that “as of the end of August 2021, and...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#State#Gop#Anti Muslim#Independent#Democratic
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Only voting changes needed are national ones

Back in April, John J. Faso took a negative view of an editorial from the Times Union Editorial Board that had referred to Georgia legislation as voter suppression. Several readers, including me, took him to task for glossing over the several portions of that legislation that made voting more restrictive, especially the transfer of final certification of the election results to the Legislature rather than the county election boards and the Secretary of State.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Cloud Times

Voting rights depend on ending the filibuster: Letter

In 2006, 192 House Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act. Now, we can’t get a single Republican senator to come out and unequivocally support protecting the freedom to vote for the American people. That tells you everything you need to know about our hopes for passing voting rights...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Letter: The voting rights crisis

Since the 2020 presidential election, state Republicans have passed 18 voter suppression laws in 30 across the country. And there will be more coming out of GOP-held state legislatures before the end of the year unless Congress acts swiftly to protect our voting rights. So far, I have seen more...
LUBBOCK, TX
The News Guard

Letter: Join me in voting for Starmer

The voters of Ward 1 in Lincoln City (the north end of town) should have received ballots in the mail for a special election to fill the unexpired term of a City Councilor who resigned earlier this year. Ballots are due by September 21st. You can mail in your ballot...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Vote local 2021

For the November 2016 election, I vividly remember the frustration I felt while voting with little to no information about North Idaho College board of trustees and other local candidates. From my vantage point at the time, the candidates were unfamiliar names on a page for roles that I knew almost nothing about. There were parts of my ballot I left blank, and there were positions I voted for solely based on party affiliation. Tumultuous national politics had out-shadowed and over-influenced local matters for me. I was far from fulfilling my citizen responsibility of being an informed voter.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: County needs unity, not division -- vote for Linde

To the editor -- After reading the rather negative letter on Sept. 12 by one of Autumn Torres’ supporters attacking our county commissioner, LaDon Linde, it became even more apparent to me that our county needs a “uniter, not a divider” to lead us through these challenging times. We need a commissioner who will bring people together, not pit them against one another, because that is how problems are solved. Teamwork is paramount, especially in government, and that is not what you get from being derogatory.
YAKIMA, WA
ncadvertiser.com

The debt ceiling fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to "go it alone" on a suite of pending budgetary matters, "they will not get Senate Republicans' help with raising the debt limit," a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we'll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden's larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats - with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster - McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy