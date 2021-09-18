Letter: Voting local even more important this year

Following the 2020 elections, former President Donald Trump tried to coerce Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State into finding him 11,780 votes, the number needed to carry the state. The recorded conversation remains part of an ongoing fraud investigation. This was the only documented evidence of attempted fraud in the last election. Before those elections, Trump also had openly encouraged his supporters to cast multiple votes. North Carolina’s attorney general was so concerned he thought it necessary to warn voters that voting twice is illegal. According to the Brennan Center for Justice in July, more than 400 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states in the 2021 legislative sessions.