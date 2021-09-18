CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

One arrested in shooting death of woman in East Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAq68_0c0JeI3300

A woman was found shot to death in East Toledo early Saturday, police said.

Dartaya Ragland, 19, was discovered just before 4 a.m. inside a mobile home in the 2500 block of Consaul Street, where officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She died of a gunshot wound in the chest, said Dr. Cynthia Beisser, a Lucas County deputy coroner, who ruled the death a homicide.

Tahzyah Williams-Whitson, 19, of Asheville, N.C., was charged with murder and held in the Lucas County jail pending arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday in Toledo Municipal Court.

Police said the women knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Person shot in hand in North Toledo

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hand Wednesday afternoon on Manhattan Boulevard, but would not cooperate with police investigating the shooting. Jeano Lampkin, of the 200 block of Windermere Boulevard, was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center following the shooting reported at 2:42 p.m. Police said he told an investigating sergeant he had been shot along the street but refused to provide any other information.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Ringleader sentenced in Toledo drug conspiracy

The ringleader of a local drug conspiracy has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison, alongside nine others who were also sentenced in federal court. Terrance Allen , 27, was sentenced to 390 months — 32½ years — in federal prison on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge James G. Carr for trafficking over a kilogram of heroin and over 400 grams of fentanyl between March, 2018 and March, 2019 in Toledo. Allen pleaded guilty to all counts in the original indictment, which included conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, heroin, and firearms, along with other drug charges.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Argument leads to shooting in North Toledo

A South Toledo man was shot in the ankle Tuesday afternoon in an altercation with another man in the 2000 block of North Erie Street in North Toledo. Gary Dickerson, 55, of the 1900 block of Green Valley Dr., was admitted for treatment at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He is expected to recover, police said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

1 dead in double shooting

A 20-year-old man shot in the head Tuesday night in central Toledo has died, Toledo police said Wednesday. Dorian Neely, of the 2100 block of Elliott Avenue near Bancroft Street, was shot in the head and leg and was admitted to ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was found lying beside his residence by police who responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 6:27 p.m., police said.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Blade

Man shot in North Toledo

Toledo police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in North Toledo. Police were called to the 2000 block of Erie St. about 5:30 p.m. where a man was shot in the leg.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Body found floating near yacht club identified

The man whose body was pulled out of the water Monday at the Bay View Yacht Club has been identified as James Ropp, 74, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner. His body was retrieved by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department after someone reported a person floating near Bay View’s docks off the Maumee River.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/23

Dogs killed Sept. 10 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:. Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy