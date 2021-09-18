One arrested in shooting death of woman in East Toledo

A woman was found shot to death in East Toledo early Saturday, police said.

Dartaya Ragland, 19, was discovered just before 4 a.m. inside a mobile home in the 2500 block of Consaul Street, where officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She died of a gunshot wound in the chest, said Dr. Cynthia Beisser, a Lucas County deputy coroner, who ruled the death a homicide.

Tahzyah Williams-Whitson, 19, of Asheville, N.C., was charged with murder and held in the Lucas County jail pending arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday in Toledo Municipal Court.

Police said the women knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.