Businesses ready to roll as Packers fans flock in town

I haven’t dusted this off since all of those close wins against bad teams in 2019, but I think it’s applicable today:. As expected, despite an 18 point win, there are plenty of Packer fans on Twitter and Facebook making sure to tell everyone to ‘calm down, it was only the Lions.’ It doesn’t matter: Winning is winning. If you want to get bogged down by the fact that the Lions are probably a 3-4 win team, fine. If you want to get stuck in the mud and lament the fact that our best defender last night was the rain coming down in the second half, fine. If you want to say they, ‘really only played one good half,’ that’s your prerogative. But if you’re choosing to be that type of fan, then in the words of the great Hurricane Peter McNeeley, you’ve got a big dump in your pants. You can only play the team you’re scheduled to play. The Packers had the Lions on their schedule for Week 2. They took care of business, won the game, and covered -11. The offense looked a lot better (nowhere to go but up I suppose), and the defense did show signs of life. Takes:

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO