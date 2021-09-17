CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses ready to roll as Packers fans flock in town

By Megan Kernan
WBAY Green Bay
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Every year Packers fans are ready to follow the team and businesses expect it to remain that way this year starting with the home opener. With a weekend full of festivities ahead of the home opener, businesses around Lambeau Field are ready to roll and preparing the best kind of madness. The free concert Sunday outside of Lambeau Field and the game on Monday, Stadium District bars believe the whole weekend will be busy.

www.wbay.com

#Lambeau Field#The Packers#Madness#Game Day#American Football#Ashwaubenon#Wbay
