CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

12 photos of Tess Daly's family life with husband Vernon Kay and children

By Sophie Hamilton
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrictly's back for its 19th series and that means our favourite co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to our screens too. Former model Tess Daly certainly brings the glamour to the show, as well as her warm and cheerful persona – yet away from the cameras, the mum-of-two is incredibly private about her home life with husband Vernon Kay and their two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 12.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'My Husband's Secret Brother' Is a Lawrence Family Affair

Melissa and Joey actor Joey Lawrence has gotten his whole family involved on his latest project, a new Lifetime movie titled My Husband's Secret Brother, which will premiere on the network on Sept. 17. Not only are both of his brothers and his fiancée involved, but this movie will also include his oldest daughter, Charleston Lawrence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Kay
Person
Gethin Jones
Person
Tess Daly
Person
Elton John
Hello Magazine

Strictly's Dianne Buswell comforts Joe Sugg after sharing sad family news

It's been a sad week for Joe Sugg, who announced the sad passing of his grandfather on Thursday. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared the news on his Instagram and friends and family, including girlfriend Dianne Buswell, quickly rushed to offer their condolences. "Been really struggling to put into...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Oti Mabuse turns heads in shimmering gown and tiara

Oti Mabuse is a style superstar, always turning our heads with her jaw-dropping looks, and in a teaser clip for the latest series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK she did just that. The Strictly Come Dancing pro is serving as one of the guest judges during this series, and she caught our attention in a stunning silver gown that came with sheer arms that were encrusted with rhinestones. And with the added tiara on top, the dancer looked just like royalty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Garden Rescue's Harry Rich shares adorable new family photos

Harry Rich has clearly been rushed off his feet since waving goodbye to BBC programme Garden Rescue. The horticulturist, who was a regular face on the show alongside Charlie Dimmock and his brother David until earlier this year, has been renovating his family garden in Brecon, Wales – but it seems his daughter has been keeping him busy too!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Life#Summer Holidays#Shetland#Instagram#Vernonkay#Aquashard For
Hello Magazine

David Walliams is one proud 'dad' in gorgeous family photo

David Walliams is a doting father to son Alfred, eight, but he is also the owner of two pet pooches, Bert and Ernie, and on Thursday he delighted fans with a stunning photo of them. In the black-and-white shot, the Britain's Got Talent judge cuddled up to his dogs while...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Georgia Tennant melts hearts as husband David walks with Birdie – see clip

Georgia Tennant is a doting mum to five children, and while most of them are studying hard back at school, youngest daughter Birdie, one, is a bit too young. Taking advantage of this on Wednesday, Georgia and husband David Tennant headed out to Chiswick House and Gardens with their young girl to enjoy a sweet day out. And in an adorable clip, David carried his daughter on her shoulders after a long day's walk.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Lorraine Kelly's riverside home with husband Steve is so dreamy – photos

Lorraine Kelly has the most beautiful home in Buckinghamshire where she can soak up the river views with her husband Steve Smith. The TV star relocated from Dundee back in 2017 after her daughter Rosie moved out, choosing to sell her seven-bedroom mansion for £845,000 in order to move closer to London for work.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby's totally zen features at £3m family home

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and Chester, but despite being a busy family home, it has zen vibes in abundance. Holly, who has just launched new women's lifestyle website called Wylde Moon, is very in tune with...
HOME & GARDEN
Hello Magazine

Meet The Repair Shop presenter Steve Fletcher's family

We love watching The Repair Shop. The beloved BBC show, which has been on screens since 2017, sees a team of restoration experts take precious family heirlooms and possessions and restore them to their former glory. One such expert is Steve Fletcher who works as a horologist, helping to fix...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton makes rare personal tweet honouring Sabina Nessa

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a rare personal tweet following the murder of schoolteacher Sabina Nessa. In the tweet, Kate wrote: "I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets. My thoughts are with Sabina's family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Secret Gogglebox weddings and engagements

Gogglebox features many happily married couples, from Stephen Webb and his hairdresser husband Daniel Lustig to Anne and Ken who have been married for over 50 years, but some of the stars have off-screen husbands and wives. Here are the stars you may not know are engaged or married…. Jenny...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Revealed: Duchess Kate's favourite foods at home with Prince William and children

When we imagine the dining room of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace, we envisage lavish buffets and luxury ingredients. And while the royal family do indeed enjoy an indulgent spread from time to time, you may be surprised to learn that most of Duchess Kate's favourite foods are actually very relatable!
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy