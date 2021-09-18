Apparently Minnesotans Want THIS More Than The Other Guys

As a consumer, if you go to any town, mall, strip mall, downtown areas, etc in Minnesota you will see somthing that is fairly common- a lot of help wanted signs. It seems that right now, everyone is hiring. There are several businesses that have signs on the door that states that they have shortened hours because of a worker shortage or that they are simply closed until that changes. Restaurants have empty tables all over but yet say that there is a wait to be seated. This is because of a worker shortage as well.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO