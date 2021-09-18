CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Apparently Minnesotans Want THIS More Than The Other Guys

By Kelly Cordes
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here in Minnesota, there are a lot of things we want. We want to be able to play outdoors. We want different seasons. We want snow. We want to go fishing and camping. We enjoy our craft beers and fall festivals. We enjoy going to concerts all summer long for a whole weekend at a time. But there's something that makes us just a tad bit different than our friends and neighbors in the Twin Cities. The desire to be rich.

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned

Who says that spring is the only time for cleaning? With fall starting this week, now is a great time to do another deep clean of your home, since soon enough we will be stuck inside for long periods of time. So open up a window, let in that crisp fall air, and take a look at this list of items Considerable.com said are the dirtiest places in the average home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Help Wanted in Minnesota; What is the Actual Problem?

As a consumer, if you go to any town, mall, strip mall, downtown areas, etc in Minnesota you will see somthing that is fairly common- a lot of help wanted signs. It seems that right now, everyone is hiring. There are several businesses that have signs on the door that states that they have shortened hours because of a worker shortage or that they are simply closed until that changes. Restaurants have empty tables all over but yet say that there is a wait to be seated. This is because of a worker shortage as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Colorado State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
Kat Kountry 105

20 Best Public Schools in Minnesota for 2022

Niche.com released their updated list of the best schools and school districts around Minnesota and around the country for 2022. You can look at just school districts, private schools, and public schools. I decided to look at the best public schools in Minnesota for 2022. In order to determine these...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

92 New Positive Cases Reported Last Week in Rochester Schools

Last week was an interesting week for students and staff at Rochester Public Schools. If you missed it, kids were stealing some essentials, like soap and toilet paper (and I'll say it, they were committing crimes in our schools) thanks to a TikTok challenge. While all of the stealing was happening, COVID numbers continued to rise and the number of positive cases within the district went from 39 the week before to 92 during the week of September 13th to 19th. 25 schools and/or departments are now impacted in our district. You can see a more detailed breakdown below.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesotans#Americans
Kat Kountry 105

Why Are There So Many Wild Turkeys In Minnesota + Wisconsin?

It used to be that living in the Northland, looking for living obstacles while driving on the highway was pretty easy. Sure, there would be deer - they were (usually) easy to spot due their size. Additionally, some smaller wild animals would make their way onto the roadway - from skunks to rabbits, turtles to fox. On occasion, a random fox or bear might show up to be a nuisance. But that was about it.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know That You’ll Encounter Pac-Man On This Minnesota Highway?

According to the Duluth News Tribune, Minnesota has more than 140,000 miles of public roads, the fifth-largest number of miles in the United States, so knowing that fact, you shouldn't be surprised to see some things on the road that you won't see anywhere else. We've got unique bridges, tons of wildlife both living and non-living on the sides of the roads, and in one portion of the state, we've even got Pac-Man on the road.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know That There Is A ‘Bomb’ Buried In Owatonna’s Central Park?

Anyone who has been to Central Park in Owatonna has probably noticed the gorgeous fountain, and the elevated stage area, and just to the right of that elevated stage, if you are looking at it from the fountain, is a concrete marker that states buried below is a time bomb that was placed in 1954, and it's to be opened in the year 2054. So why would someone bury a bomb in the middle of a park?
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy