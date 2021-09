So I have to admit, I never would have put “Wake Forest Shellacs Florida State” on my 2021 Bingo Card, but that’s pretty much where we are. Now, I’m going to get all of the caveats out of the way. Yes, FSU is having a rough year. Yes, they committed SIX turnovers, SIX. Yes, there were some not great things for the Deacs. Wake committed two turnovers in their own right, and they were only 9-19 on third and fourth down conversion attempts. Not great. The Deacs had 74 penalty yards. Yikes. There were defensive lapses in there, for sure. All that having been said, though, the fact is that Wake Forest dropped about 500 yards of offense. The last time Florida State scored was on a single busted play with 3:06 left in the first half. As a team, Wake Forest ran the better part of 100 plays on offense. And again, we won the game 35-14.

