Panthers Look To Create New Narrative Against Bully-Boy Saints
Nobody likes having their lunch money taken. Not only does it deprive you of your lunch, but it creates a sense of powerlessness that is hard to get past. For most, this kind of torment ends around middle school but, for the Panthers, a new bully has emerged in recent years. And like with any bully, until the Panthers are able to stand-up to them in a meaningful way, the New Orleans Saints are going to keep coming back for more.theriotreport.com
