CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brandi Carlile Prepares For Album Release By Sharing Snippets Of Each Song

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brandi Carlile's 'In These Silent Days' is nearly here, and the country singer is sharing snippets from each track in the lead up to her new album's release.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Watch Miley Cyrus thunder through Janis Joplin hit ‘Maybe’ at BottleRock

Miley Cyrus has been back at it with the covers, this time taking on Janis Joplin’s mighty 1969 hit ‘Maybe’ at the BottleRock festival. After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the BottleRock festival returned to California’s Napa Valley last weekend. The lineup was packed with talent, chief among them Miley Cyrus, who delivered a blistering set on Saturday, September 4th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Elton John
Person
Joni Mitchell
Variety

Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snippets#Music Video#Studio Album
The Boot

Lucie Silvas, Brandi Carlile and Joy Oladokun Remind Us to Live in the Moment on ‘We Don’t Know We’re Living’ [Listen]

Lucie Silvas' "We Don't Know We're Living" is a reminder to savor each moment. Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile and acclaimed singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun join Silvas on the piano ballad, released on Friday (Sept. 10). Throughout the song, Silvas, Carlile and Oladokun sing about special, beautiful moments that we don't appreciate...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Brandi Carlile to Perform Joni Mitchell’s Blue Album at Carnegie Hall on 11/6

Iconic Americana artist Brandi Carlile will perform at the Perelman stage at Carnegie hall on Saturday, November 6th at 8:00 PM. Tickets to the show are sold out but can be purchased on third party seller sites ranging from $200.00 – $1,075.00. The performance will be a tribute to Joni Mitchell — Carlile will perform Mitchell’s iconic Blue album.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
JamBase

Watch Brandi Carlile Perform ‘Right On Time’ For SiriusXM

SiriusXM released video of Brandi Carlile performing “Right On Time.” The clip comes from the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s appearance for SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series which took place outside the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Last week, Sirius XM shared video of Carlile on a powerful cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.”...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

HyunA and Dawn share how the song "Deep Dive" from their album '1+1=1' was written

HyunA and Dawn sat down to share the story behind one of the tracks from their new album '1+1=1' album. During the online press conference for the release of '1+1=1' that was held on September 9, HyunA explained that the song "Deep Dive" was written when she was away from Dawn. She explained, "I received this song from Dawn when I was away at LA because of a beauty pictorial."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

TWIABP share playlist of songs that influenced their new album ‘Illusory Walls’

As you can hear on the two singles, The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die's upcoming album Illusory Walls pulls influence from all over the place, from indie rock to post-punk to metal to post-rock to post-hardcore to math rock and all kinds of less expected stuff, and to give you a better idea of the influences behind this album, TWIABP have made a playlist with 54 songs that inspired it.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Announces 'Sinner' Album, Releases Video For Song 'Qué Pasa' Featuring DAVE MUSTAINE

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 will release his new solo album, "Sinner", on Friday, October 29 (just in time for Halloween) via Big Machine Records. Today's album announcement is highlighted by the release of the first track from the album, the epic "Qué Pasa" which revolves around a distinctive vocal refrain. Originally built with a sample, John opted to have it reworked by Grammy-winning MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine.
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

Old Dominion Releases New Song 'Hawaii' From Upcoming Album

The new album from Old Dominion won’t release until next month, but the band is sharing one of the new tracks now. “Hawaii” is “one of our favorite songs from the new album,” Old Dominion said. It released Friday (September 17), and the rest of the album, Time Tequila & Therapy, is coming up on October 8. Frontman Matthew Ramsey said, introducing the latest song with the rest of his bandmates: “Its a song that we were inspired to write by the beautiful, tropical place called Hawaii. We love it there, we love this song. We hope you do, too.”
HAWAII STATE
antiMUSIC

The Lumineers Share First Song From New Album Ahead Of TV Performance

The Lumineers have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "Brightside". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will be hitting stores on January 14, 2022. The band will be performing the song live for the first time during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy