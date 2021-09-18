[EVENT REVIEW] Same Same But Different: A Festival on the Rise
There is something special about a festival on the verge. It is something that hasn’t yet been spoiled by big crowds, long lines, or corporate greed. A festival that is affordable, with great acts, and lots of space. With staff and crew that take the time to enjoy their favorite artists, while still making the whole thing go. Where everybody, including the police officers, are just happy to be there. It feels like everyone is in on a big secret.www.edmtunes.com
