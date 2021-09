There are few boutique music festivals truly doing things right. Lightning in a Bottle, CRSSD Fest, and Austin‘s Seismic Dance Event are a few that come to mind. Today, we bring you news from the latter, courtesy of a new lineup drop. This past August, we shared news with you of the festival’s initial lineup announcement. Now, we bring you their latest, and final addition to the already star-studded showcase. If you’re a fan of the shows Seismic puts on, we think you’ll love this one.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO