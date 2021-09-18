CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clubs in The Netherlands to Return in September

By Sophia Medina
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParty-goers in The Netherlands were recently hit with the news that nightclubs would remain closed until November, but hope is on the horizon. The Dutch government made an announcement in response to the ‘Unmute Us‘ movement, stating venues and clubs will return on September 25th. In August, six Dutch cities...

