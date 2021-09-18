CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Technological Marvel of Combination Vaccines

By Amesh Adalja, MD
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent days, Novavax and Moderna have announced the development of combination vaccines that would protect not only against COVID-19, but also against influenza. In the case of Moderna, they are testing a combination vaccine that also includes protection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) -- a viral illness for which no vaccine is currently available. Such combination vaccines would be a major advancement. Because COVID-19 vaccines can be administered simultaneously with other vaccines, albeit in separate injections, it is no surprise that the next step is to co-formulate them in the same injection with other vaccinations.

